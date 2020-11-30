Outlets At The Dells Traditional Holiday Shopping At Its Best

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com

Missing that in person shopping experience you just don’t get with the click of a mouse? The Outlets at the Dells is ready to bring back the traditional shopping you’re missing this year including a visit with the big man in red himself.

”We’ll have live reindeer here for four days. We’re dropping a little igloo in front of our Christmas tree so you can come visit Santa in a socially distanced way,” explained Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “We’ll have plexiglass up and we’re just getting super creative. We’re mindful of keeping the traditions that we have alive and just making them work for the reality that we’re in right now. I don’t believe it’s going to last forever but it’s here for now and best we make it through in the most fabulous way that we possibly can. There’s no cancelling anymore you know? We had Halloween and we created 6 foot long candy shoots for children to get candy from a safe distance, we can figure out Santa!”

Live reindeer will also be visiting the Outlets on weekends.

”Come on in, knock out that holiday shopping list! We’re an open air center so we’re a really safe shopping option for this season,” said Zuelke. “I know that people still want some of those things that they hold dear as traditions and we shop as a family, we tackle our list together and we’re here to make it safe and fun.”

Shopping in an open air mall offers a better opportunity to socially distance.

”We are minding capacities, but we’ve always sort of minded capacities. These stores take it very seriously. The corporate offices take it very seriously. We have hand sanitizers everywhere. When you’re in a space you have to wear a mask they are mandated throughout the property. If you socially distance outside then they are recommended but they aren’t mandated per the mask mandate from the governor but we take it very seriously here,” Zuelke said. “So you’ll see some capacity lines outside but they move very very quickly. We have warming spaces throughout the center where you can stop in quick and get a cup of cider and socially distance in warmth. We also have some geodesic domes to help some of those stores that have large lines that there also in sort of a windy spot so we want to keep people safe and out of the wind and here to buy things they can take home and not have to worry about if it’s going to make it on time or not.”

So visit for the activities and traditions of the season but leave with a good deal on the gifts you want.

”Come, shop, get the best deal that you can because in a great financial world we love a bargain, but when times are a little bit leaner we need a bargain. I would say come to the Outlets because it’s the best bargain you’re probably going to get,” Zuelke said.

To learn more and find schedules for Santa and his reindeer visit Outletsatthedells.com