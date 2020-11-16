In Person Shopping Deals And No Shipping Nightmares at Outlets At The Dells

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com/

The annual post Thanksgiving bargain shopping tradition is alive and well at Outlets at the Dells. Black Friday deals will begin bright and early the day after Thanksgiving this year.

“This year instead of doing moonlight madness we will be closed on Thanksgiving Day,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “For the first time since we built the center and opened, we’ll be closed on Thanksgiving but we’ll be opening at 5 am on Black Friday November 27th!”

And don’t expect the day to be ho-hum. In spite of the pandemic, shoppers will find plenty of razzle dazzle for this year’s Black Friday event.

“We are doing a rise and shine promotion. We’ll have door buster gift cards at our customer service office. We are doing a catered breakfast for those who register. Get in line quick by going to our website! There will be a QR code for you. Just snap the QR code and register for a little breakfast burrito nosh that you get to have while you shop or if you run into a store where you have to stand in line.”

Stores follow social distancing capacity guidelines and on occasion there are lines to get into some stores.

“There are stores that are offering opportunities, like Coach will text you when it’s your turn to stand in line so you don’t have to stand in line everywhere,” Zuekle said. “If you shop at Adidas you can save your space on the Adidas app."

“We will have warming spaces throughout the center where you can stop in quick and get a cup of cider and socially distance in warmth. We also have some geodesic domes that are coming in to help some of those stores that have large lines and are also in sort of a windy spot. We want to keep people safe and out of the wind and here to buy things they can take home and not have to worry about if it’s going to make it on time or not.”

The real reason to head to Outlets at the Dells Friday is the bargain shopping.

“We’ll just do amazingly fun things all day long but the big deal is that this is a really good weekend to shop because the sales are fantastic. So come on in, knock out that holiday shopping list. We’re an open air center so we’re a really safe shopping option for this season. I know that people still want some of those things that they hold dear as traditions and Thanksgiving shopping is kind of a thing you know, we shop as a family we tackle our list together and we’re here to make it safe and fun.”

Did we also mention the live reindeer?

“We’ll have live reindeer here for four days so you can come in. We’re dropping a little igloo in front of our Christmas tree so you can come visit Santa in a socially distanced way. We’ll have plexiglass up and we’re just getting super creative and mindful of keeping the traditions that we have alive and just making them work for the reality that we’re in right now. I don’t believe it’s going to last forever but it’s here for now and best we make it through in the most fabulous way that we possibly can."

“Nothing is off the table this year so come, shop, get the best deal that you can because in a great financial world we love a bargain, but when times are a little bit leaner we need a bargain so I would say come to the Outlets because it’s the best bargain you’re probably going to get,” Zuelke said. "All the details for our events, to register for that Thanksgiving breakfast, live reindeer schedule, Santa, all that is on outletsatthedells.com.”