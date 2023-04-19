Pop in to Columbia Pop Up Store At Outlets at the Dells

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com/.

Outlets at the Dells is known for great deals and the lowest prices. But a brand new limited time pop up shop is open now!

”This is the inside scoop you heard it here first! Columbia is hosting a pop up clearance store at suite 395, it’s right beside Micahel Kors, and it will be jam packed with good things for super cheap,” said MIchelle Zuekle, General Manager at Outlets at the Dells.

”We also have a beautiful Columbia store, but last year they tried this pop up event and it was so successful that they’ve extended that time. SO we’re really excited to see people get some really great deals for the summer,” Zuelke said. “No coupon is necessary, just show up and save, save, save.”

”It’s everything from winter coats to sweatshirts and every day might be different because it is that sort of clearance event,” Zuelke said.

