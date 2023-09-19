What’s Better Than Shopping For Fall Fashion? Winning Prizes to Shop!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com/.

Looking for a good reason to plan a shopping weekend? How about a chance to give back to the community while you shop for a cause and score great bargains? This is your weekend at Outlets at the Dells to experience the state’s premier shop-for-a-cause event!

“It’s called Shopping Extravaganza, and it is happening on September 23 this year,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “We partner with local charities that get to sell tickets for $20 a piece. They keep all of the money and then when you come to Outlets at the Dells on that day we have live music, we have food, but most importantly we give away over $30,000 worth of gift cards in four hours!”

The 9th annual Shopping Extravaganza is this Saturday from 10-4 but registration begins at 9 am.

“You have not seen an event like this until you come to Shopping Extravaganza! It’s hilarious fun,” Zuelke said. “You can buy tickets through local charities or you can go online and purchase tickets at our website.”

Select your ticket for the cause you want to support!

Boys & Girls Club of West Central WI

Bullies-N-Friends Dog Rescue

Girl Scout troop #7055

Girl Scout troop #9036

Gymspiration

RWD Blue Line Club

SSM Health Baraboo Ladies Auxiliary

Webster’s Prairie 4-H Club

Wisconsin Dells Equestrian Team

Learn more at https://www.outletsatthedells.com/.