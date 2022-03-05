What’s Hot This Spring--Fashion Update With Outlets at the Dells

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets at the Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets at the Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com/.

Warmer weather has shoppers looking toward spring fashion! What’s hot this spring? At Outlets at the Dells look for lighthearted prints, textures like gingham and crochet makes a comeback.

”It’s time to enjoy spring colors and spring fabrics and this spring it is all about the bohemian vibe,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “Comfort is key, look for great maxi dresses and great jumpsuits and lots of hats! If you’re a hat lover or just don’t feel like doing much with your hair this is your spring!”

Some call it Y2K fashion revival. The spring wishlist will also include lots of fringe and super size tote bags. “Look for a lot of crochet and patchwork detail and lots of texture on clothes this spring. The dusty rose color is very in this spring and an emerald or hunter green is going to be big too,” Zuelke said.

"Look for a lot of crochet and patchwork detail and lots of texture on clothes this spring. The dusty rose color is very in this spring and an emerald or hunter green is going to be big too," Zuelke said.