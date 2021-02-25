What’s Hot This Spring--Fashion Update With Outlets at the Dells

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outlets At The Dells and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outlets At The Dells, visit https://www.outletsatthedells.com.

Warmer weather has shoppers looking toward spring fashion! What’s hot this spring?

“The 90′s are back and it’s all about scrunchies, and high waisted jeans, crop tops it’s all that 90′s coming back again,” said Michelle Zuelke, General Manager of Outlets at the Dells. “It’s not 90′s grunge, it’s like 90′s cute.”

As for colors-- jewel tones are fading and pastels are on the rise.

“What we’re seeing here is a lot of pastels, so that really, really pretty soft pink,” Zuelke said. “But paired with boots especially in spring because it’s really mucky and you don’t want to put your good shoes on, so get yourself a good pair of kicking around Doc Martens.”

Floral patterns will be popular, along with denim and tie dye patterns and hair scarves.

“Also look for a lot of layering and fun patterns.”

And with economic challenges for many consumers, looking for a bargain is crucial for shopping this spring.

“Now is not the time to be just completely frivolous with our money so you do Outlet shopping and find your cool 90′s stuff to go with maybe some things that you still have from the 90′s -- you add to it! Take your basic jeans and add to it. We’ll have 25% off coupons at our website outletsatthedells.com and they’re good until April 15. So come out when you feel comfortable, come out in your own time and save money whenever you go shopping or your spring gear. And don’t forget to come into the customer service office especially if you’re an Elite Rewards member because we’re doing some fun giveaways during spring.”