Daily Activities And Socializing Keys to Smooth Transition to Senior Living

When considering moving to senior housing it’s important to prioritize the amenities you’re looking for and make sure the residence has the most important things on your list. Being proactive about your new home will help ease the transition and getting involved in your new community helps too.

“It’s helpful to determine ahead of time your top priorities or goals with making the next step of moving into senior living and find out which communities offer those top things you’re focusing on,” advises Katie Rasmussen, Vice President of Operations at Park Vista Senior Living.

Not everyone has the same priorities, and a one size fits all mentality at a living facility isn’t the best case scenario. But there are some very common priorities to consider for almost everyone.

“Transportation is important, making sure they have a van or bus available. Find out about whether they offer meals versus having your own kitchen in your apartment. Look for a social activity calendar that is important to check out too,” Rasmussen said.

When it comes to socializing, you can also look for activities that match your interests.

“Some places offer clubs, different exercise or fitness centers, outings, happy hours, making sure those align with what your goals are,” Rasmussen said.

Park Vista communities offer many important amenities seniors are looking for like:

Spacious Private Apartments

Home cooked meals served Restaurant Style daily

Basic Cable TV

Transportation

Housekeeping and Laundry Services

Personal Emergency Call System

24 Hour Staff

Activities including wellness and educational programs, live entertainment and games

Beauty salon and barber shop on-site

Private dining room and lounges to entertain family and guests

Small pets welcome

Resident controlled room temperature

Window blinds

There are also independent agencies that offer valuable resources for families looking to make the transition to senior living.

“The aging and disability resource center, https://www.daneadrc.org/ is very helpful in steering families into one place or another based on what they’re looking for,” Rasmussen said.

