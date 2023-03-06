Looking For a Top Independent Living Community? Visit One of Three Park Vista Facilities Near Madison

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Park Vista Retirement Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Park Vista Retirement Living, visit https://parkvistaliving.org.

For many families, the decision for a parent or loved one to move into a senior housing community can feel overwhelming. The decision to move can allow your loved one to live their life to the fullest without some of the responsibilities of taking care of their own home. Park Vista Retirement Living offers several choices in the Madison area.

”We like to ensure all of our communities have a very warm, homelike comfortable setting for our residents to make it feel like they’re living at home,” said Katie Rasmussen, Vice President of Operations at Park Vista Senior Living.

Park Vista Senior Living facilities offer a variety of living options to choose from as well as a wide range of amenities to keep your family members socially engaged.

“Park Vista lives by its motto Make it Matter, and so we like to ensure that all of our team members follow that during the day at work and in their personal lives just to make a difference for others,” Rasmussen said.

The best choice for your senior depends a lot on what you are looking for in a community. Make sure you do a lot of shopping before deciding on what facility works best with your senior’s needs. There are trained medical professionals at Park Vista facilities and this gives lots of people peace of mind.

”We always encourage visitors in the community or loved ones to visit. Come for a meal, come participate in an activity or an outing and just get a feel of what the community is like,” Rasmussen said.

Park Vista communities offer many important amenities seniors are looking for like:

Spacious Private Apartments

Home cooked meals served Restaurant Style daily

Basic Cable TV

Transportation

Housekeeping and Laundry Services

Personal Emergency Call System

24 Hour Staff

Activities including wellness and educational programs, live entertainment and games

Beauty salon and barber shop on-site

Private dining room and lounges to entertain family and guests

Small pets welcome

Resident controlled room temperature

Window blinds

At Park Vista independent living you will bring your own furniture and have your own belongings around you.

”We want you to feel that you are at home so bring all your belongings and set it up the way you like,” Rasmussen said.

To arrange a tour or learn more visit https://parkvistaliving.org.