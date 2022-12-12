Senior Living Communities Help Make Seniors Less Lonely

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of [sponsor] and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Park Vista Retirement Living, visit https://parkvistaliving.org/.

There are many benefits to moving into an Assisted Living community. One top reason is that seniors are many times less isolated and lonely in a senior living community. Make sure you look for ways to socialize while you’re shopping for a community to move into.

“It’s helpful to make sure you have things to do and different programs going on and just a variety of activities to choose from to keep you involved,” said Katie Rasmussen, Vice President of Operations at Park Vista Retirement Living.

Do you like reading? Are you a pet freak? Is cooking your thing? Whatever your interest, you can find a way to get involved at the Park Vista Living Communities in Deforest, Verona and Madison. When you visit, look for a calendar so you can see the types of activities that are going on in the community.

“There is always a lot of stuff going on that is either in a calendar or a newsletter. If you’re touring drop in and watch an activity and see how the participation is,” Rasmussen said. “We like to offer a variety of exercises and fitness clubs, outings in the community, happy hour and different musical events. There is a lot going on so it’s really important to have a lot of life enrichment programs so residents can choose what they want to engage in.”

Another great way to stay active and creative is to volunteer at a local school or library. You can always make new friends and find yourself a new hobby each day by giving two or three hours of your time doing things in your community. Lots of communities have local gardens and kennels to work in as well. At Park Vista–locations like The Legacy of DeForest, you’ll receive a comprehensive list of provided amenities when you tour.

One thing is always a guarantee; you will experience a caring and nurturing environment that will make you feel like an essential part of our Deforest community. All our campuses are pet friendly and offer a wide range of beauty salons and barber services to ease your stress. There is even a happy hour at almost every location!

