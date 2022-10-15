What To Look For When Considering A Move To Senior Living

What To Look For When Considering A Move To Senior Living

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Park Vista Retirement Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Park Vista Retirement Living, visit https://parkvistaliving.org/.

For many families, the decision for a parent or loved one to move into a senior housing community can feel overwhelming. The decision to move can allow your loved one to live their life to the fullest without some of the responsibilities of taking care of their own home. There are a variety of living options to choose from as well as a wide range of amenities to keep your family members socially engaged. But where do you start the search for that next home?

”It’s helpful to talk with friends or families that have already made that move or have a parent or loved one who has made that move,” advises Katie Rasmussen, Vise President of Operations at Park Vista Senior Living. “Word of mouth is very important. If someone likes a community they already live in it’s helpful to look at that place first.”

Another key factor to consider is the community location and the amount of time it takes you to get there.

“Allowing yourself time to visit frequently is key. So making sure the facility is close to your home or your work is helpful so that you can visit your loved one on a frequent basis,” Rasmussen said.

Amenities is also extremely important. Park Vista communities offer many important amenities seniors are looking for like:

Spacious Private Apartments

Home cooked meals served Restaurant Style daily

Basic Cable TV

Transportation

Housekeeping and Laundry Services

Personal Emergency Call System

24 Hour Staff

Activities including wellness and educational programs, live entertainment and games

Beauty salon and barber shop on-site

Private dining room and lounges to entertain family and guests

Small pets welcome

Resident controlled room temperature

Window blinds

There are also independent agencies that offer valuable resources for families looking to make the transition to senior living.

“The aging and disability resource center, https://www.daneadrc.org/ is very helpful in steering families into one place or another based on what they’re looking for,” Rasmussen said.

To learn more about Park Vista Senior Living and the locations of the communities of Park Vista visit https://parkvistaliving.org/.