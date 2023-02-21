Which Memory Care Facility is Right For Your Loved One

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Park Vista Retirement and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Park Vista Retirement, visit https://parkvistaliving.org.

When considering moving to senior housing it’s important to prioritize the amenities you’re looking for and make sure the residence has the most important things on your list. When it comes to a memory care facility, the amenities are even more important to consider to make sure the match will be a good one for your loved one.

”One of the most important things to consider is making sure it’s a safe and secure environment for residents that might have a tendency to wander,” said Katie Rasmussen, Vice President of Operations at Park Vista Senior Living.

That means doors that are locked and alarms that sound. But other amenities are also very important. For instance at Park Vista Memory Care facilities you’ll find many features that are important to residents:

Spacious Private Rooms and Bathrooms

Secure Area

Full Time Nursing Staff

Monthly Vital Sign Checks

Concierge Services

Home cooked meals served Restaurant Style daily

Basic Cable TV

Transportation

Housekeeping and Laundry Services

Personal Emergency Call System

24 Hour Staff

Activities including wellness and educational programs, live entertainment and games

Beauty salon and barber shop on-site

Private dining room and lounges to entertain family and guests

Window blinds

And keeping busy is important. Every day is another chance to participate in activities that are creative, meaningful and stimulate the senses.

”We offer a variety of dementia friendly activities to meet our residents where they’re at in their journey,” Rasmussen said. “We think it’s really important to offer scenic outings and specific field trips that are safe for them and get them out into the community on a weekly basis.”

Look for a care team that will work hard to focus on the overall health and well-being of the residents throughout their journey while keeping their goals for a meaningful and fulfilling life top of mind.

Learn more at https://parkvistaliving.org.