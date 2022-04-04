Turn to a Trusted Ally to Plan For Healthcare in Retirement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Physicians Mutual and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Physicians Mutual, visit PhysiciansMutual.com.

Over the past two years we have all experienced anxiety, isolation and uncertainty. Many people feel that same way when approaching retirement. It’s the uncertainty of a new lifestyle, a major change in our lives. But the good news is it doesn’t have to be that way. Working with someone you trust who has already gone through the experience can make the process easier and even enjoyable.

“Retirement is overwhelming because people have never experienced retirement before so it’s brand new territory, a brand new lifestyle,” said Bob Gunia, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs Group Physicians Mutual. “Oftentimes people are prepared financially-- they think about that years in advance but when it comes to health coverage they’re approaching it right on the cusp of retirement.”

What is the best way to ensure you have health concerns covered in retirement?

“It’s important to become familiar with the Medicare program in order to have a sense of what it covers and what it doesn’t cover as you approach retirement,” Gunia said.

An understanding of how to enroll and what Medicare does and does not cover is important. Since it doesn’t cover all of your expenses in retirement, there are a particular set of products that are important to consider like Medicare supplement and dental insurance -- both products fill gaps in what Medicare does not cover -- along with the importance of individual life insurance that would replace that group coverage your employer may have provided while you worked.

“Medicare seems overwhelming but the fortunate thing is it doesn’t have to be that way,” Gunia said. “By partnering with a trusted expert who’s been through the process dozens of times like Physicians Mutual we’re able to bring some certainty to a situation that is overwhelming. So the good news is it’s not out of reach to understand it.”

To get started and find help with filling in the gaps of coverage here are three steps to consider.

After you become familiar with the parts of Medicare, you need to understand the copays, deductibles and coinsurance that are not covered - exposing you to out-of-pocket expenses every time you seek care. It is important to start early. Make sure you never feel pressured into making a decision. The process of learning should start no later than 6 months prior to when you retire or turn 65. Find the right company to do business with – a company that educates before it sells. If you remain confused after Medicare is explained to you, you might need to walk away. A good educator can make sense of Medicare. Physicians Mutual has been educating people since the very beginning of Medicare.

“The best thing you can do is go to PhysiciansMutual.com and start early because it’s good to have a good understanding before you actually get into the sales process,” Gunia said.