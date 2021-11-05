Know Your Options: Choose the Best Medicare Plan With The Best Benefits

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quartz and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quartz, visit https://quartzbenefits.com/.

Medicare open enrollment runs through December 7th. If you’re a senior, or if you’re a caregiver who is helping someone, now is the perfect time to shop around. It’s important to know you have options, not one size fits all, and you should look around to make sure your loved one has the right Medicare plan to fit their needs.

“This is the time of year when folks that are new to Medicare Advantage can enroll or those that want to switch plans can enroll,” explained Dr. Mark Selna, CEO Quartz Medicare Advantage. “Most people focus on quality and value. Quality being the 5 star rating that the Federal Government gives to health plans, and we’ve had it for the most number of years in Wisconsin.”

It’s important to understand Medicare’s quality rating. Ratings help you compare plans based on quality and performance. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system and factors such as member satisfaction, customer service, chronic care management, and prescription drug services. A 5-Star rating from Medicare means the plan is considered excellent.

“People also focus on value, what benefits do you get? What do you get for your money?” said Dr. Selna.

Here are a few questions you should ask:

Does your Medicare plan cover medical and hospital costs, as well as prescriptions?

Does your plan include benefits for things like dental, vision, and hearing?

Will your Medicare plan cover you if you travel south this winter?

Does your plan cover telemedicine, so that you can see doctors from home?

“With Quartz, there are a lot of things you get in addition to traditional Medicare like hearing, vision, and dental, we have a snowbird benefit for folks who travel, and then the Quartz cash card which is $160 a year for over the counter medications,” Dr. Selna said.

Compare the plan’s Medicare ratings. Look at what benefits are included. And make sure you feel confident about the plan and the company you choose. Ask the question “Will they be there for me if I get sick?” That peace of mind is so important. How much the plan costs is critical in the decision to choose a plan or switch plans. Quartz is cost effective for most people.

“For most folks they save on average about $100 a month over a thousand dollars a year,” Dr. Selna said.

To learn more or talk directly with an agent call 888-662-7911 or visit QuartzBenefits.com/JoinMedicareAdvantage.