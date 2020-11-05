You Have Options: Choose the Best Medicare Coverage for Your Loved One’s Needs

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Quartz and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Quartz, visit QuartzBenefits.com/MedicareAdvantage.

Medicare open enrollment runs throughDecember 7th. If you’re a senior, or if you’re a caregiver who is helping someone, now is the perfect time to shop around. It’s important to know you have options, not one size fits all, and you should look around to make sure your loved one has the right Medicare plan to fit their needs.

“This is the time of year when folks that are new to Medicare Advantage can enroll or those that want to switch plans can enroll,” explained Dr. Mark Selna, CEO Quartz Medicare Advantage. “Choosing insurance can be very confusing and Medicare Advantage can be confusing as well. To make it much easier we encourage people to focus really on two things here in the Madison market. One is, Quartz is all about UW Health. That’s who we’re affiliated with so it’s very high quality care. The other thing is, our star rating. That’s what the federal government assigns to all Medicare Advantage plans. We are the only Medicare Advantage plan out of the 37 that are available in Wisconsin that has a 5 star rating and the biggest part of that is due to customer service. So, clinical quality through our UW Health and then customer service through the Quartz Health Plan, we bring both of those together.”

This is an important decision every year, but it’s particularly important this year to make sure you have the right coverage for your health care needs and your budget. Compare your plan options.

Here are some questions you should ask:

Does your Medicare plan cover medical and hospital costs, as well as prescriptions?

Does your plan include benefits for things like dental, vision, and hearing?

Will your Medicare plan cover you if you travel south this winter?

Does your plan cover telemedicine, so that you can see doctors from home?

“A lot of people chose Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare because it’s less confusing and it’s less costly,” said Dr. Selna. “Medicare Advantage allows folks to have comprehensive health care, have a strong pharmacy benefit and with Quartz it’s usually a zero additional dollar premium plan, so it’s cheaper than medicare sup, the supplemental plans that a lot of people buy.”

Quartz plans start as low as $0 a month premium. Quartz plans include coverage for medical and hospital costs and you can get plans with or without prescription drug coverage. Plans also include coverage for dental, vision, and hearing along with fitness benefits and a new feature this year “snow-bird” travel benefits.

“Quartz is a Wisconsin based insurance company. We’ve been here for more than 20 years. We work very closely with UW Health in the Madison market, we also partner with several other top-rated health systems in Gundersen Health System, SwedishAmerican, ProHealth Care and new in 2021 – Aurora Health Care,” Dr. Selna said.

It’s also important to understand Medicare’s quality rating. Ratings help you compare plans based on quality and performance. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system and factors such as member satisfaction, customer service, chronic care management, and prescription drug services. A 5-Star rating from Medicare means the plan is considered excellent.

“We have the only 5 out of 5 star rating from Medicare Advantage so we are strongly committed to quality. We are also only one of two health plans in the United States to have received the 5 out of 5 star rating 9 times. It’s also important for folks to know that 98 percent of the Quartz Medicare members stay with us. So it’s a very satisfying experience,” explained Dr. Selna.

Compare the plan’s Medicare ratings. Look at what benefits are included. And make sure you feel confident about the plan and the company you choose. Ask the question “Will they be there for me if I get sick?” That peace of mind is so important.

“To find out more about Quartz there’s of course the federal government website, medicare.gov but you can also come to QuartzBenefits.com/MedicareAdvantage and there’s online enrollment, there’s an opportunity to speak directly to an agent so you can have voice to voice, person to person and it makes it very easy to walk through the steps,” said Dr. Selna.