Could You Be Saving More on Taxes? Get the Free Tax Planning Guide

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Retirement Income Strategies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Retirement Income Strategies, visit https://tinyurl.com/yydy2j2z.

No one wants to pay more in taxes than they have to, And having a plan in place now to avoid paying taxes in the future is vital. But how do you know if your plan is the right plan? And could you be saving more?

“When you think about taxes as it relates to your retirement plan or your income plan, we have to think about taxes in the future,” explains Kristian Finfrock, Founder and Financial Advisor at Retirement Income Strategies. “And not only the tax rates, but taxes on the growth of your money as well. So sometimes, the concept of retirement planning is thinking about doing some tax planning today that impacts your taxes in the future.”

“Taxes affect everything: the taxes on your Social Security, the taxation on your Medicare, the taxation from your 401K and IRA’s so the concept of tax planning is to make decisions today that can potentially legally, ethically, morally lower your taxes in the future,” said Finfrock.

To that end, Finfrock has developed his own tax planning guide he is offering simply by calling or texting WMTV to 608-313-7556, or visit https://tinyurl.com/yydy2j2z

One tax planning concept is a Roth IRA conversion. But how does that work?

“Twenty one plus years ago now, we invented this thing called a Roth IRA and many people thought about it but they never did it because CPA’s have been taught to defer defer defer. But now we live in this environment with unending government spending and we have this thing called the Covid virus and we have to rescue small businesses and people. The idea with a Roth is to pay taxes today at today’s rate and let that money grow tax deferred. The best part is it’s tax free in the future when you’re spending the money, and so a Roth conversion says let’s pay the taxes on some of this IRA or 401K money today at today’s rates and we’ll never pay taxes again in the future.”

Who should consider a Roth conversion?

“Anybody can do it, sooner rather than later. One of the things right now is the uncertainty with what are taxes going to look like in the future, given that we have a new president a new senate realistically taxes are going to be higher and we just don’t know how much or when, so the sooner you pay the taxes the more time you have to let that money grow and compound, but also if you have the cash flow and income to pay it today and certainly for young people everybody’s situation is different, but young people should probably be thinking about tax free money for sure.”

Why is now the time for a Roth conversion?

“The reason that many people think that now is a good time is because for most Americans taxes are pretty low. One of the things with the tax cuts and jobs act is most people had a reduction in tax rate. What used to be 25% is now 22% and the standard deduction was doubled. Most people believe that the tax cuts and jobs act is going to be repealed and if it’s not it sunsets Jan. of 2026, so we have a time horizon, and so we know taxes will be higher in the future. We just don’t know what they will look like, but the other thing we have to think about, not only the money in that Roth but the growth we hope that over time that’s growing, so you’re not only getting the taxes on the seed, but taxes on all of the growth as well.”

This year may be different than any in the past, thanks to Covid19.

“This is why you should reach out to an expert and a professional. In 2020 a very specific law was passed to benefit those who have suffered from Covid 19. It affected your retirement accounts and it actually provided some opportunity. That sunsetted. It had an expiration date and that was not extended into 2021, but we now have a new president, we have a democratic senate and chances are there could potentially be some new laws that might specifically benefit you and if you’ve been affected by Covid, if you’re unemployed, you’ve been laid off, you lost your job, this is absolutely the time to call a financial professional because chances are you have money at your old company that you can now take and put into your own IRA.”

