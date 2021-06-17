Do You Need an Estate Plan? This Free Guide Will Tell You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Retirement Income Strategies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Retirement Income Strategies, visit https://madisonsfinancialplanner.com/.

There is a common misconception that an estate plan is only for the retired or the rich… but financial planner Kristian Finfrock with Retirement Income Strategies says that’s false.

“The concept of estate planning is essentially speaking: the transition of your assets if you pass away. But it’s a lot more than that if you become sick or maybe you’re incapacited. Your bills still have to get paid even if you’re in the hospital. It’s not at all just about the money that’s a very small part of it. It’s how do we title your home? How do we make sure your kids don’t have to go through a long lengthy court battle? What if you’re divorced and in a second marriage do you want to take care of your spouse if you die unexpectedly?”

If you don’t have an estate plan, chances are you may feel overwhelmed about where to start the process.

“Everybody needs an estate plan, especially if you’re married, if you have children, at the very minimum you need to have a will, you need to have financial power of attorneys, you need to have health care power of attorneys, and you need an advanced healthcare directive,” Finfrock said. “So, an estate plan is vital in our financial planning process it’s the first step and we’re not even estate planning attorneys but we can help guide the financial plan so that it does what the estate plan is suppose to do and for most people their financial advisor is the first person to contact to get them to have an estate plan.”

Now more than ever, parents and families are more aware of the need to plan for the unexpected.

“In today’s day and age a lot of times we want to protect our children or loved ones from divorce or lawsuits. Sometimes, we want to protect our kids from themselves. Estate planning has always been very important; it’s vital to a successful plan. But one of the things we saw with Covid is families became far more aware that life is very precious and people wanted to take advantage of their estate planning and I can tell you the families that call us are really concerned about what happens to my stuff if I become sick or I die is my family going to be OK so we created this Estate Planning Guide which is really simple and timely,” Finfrock said. “So if you’re ready to take action and call an estate planning attorney just pick up the phone and call a financial advisor. If not, contact us for this guide. It’s a great first step to sort of educate yourself on even the questions you need to ask when it comes to your estate plan and protecting your family.”

