Expert Advice Before Dipping into Retirement Funds During Financial Challenges of Covid

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Retirement Income Strategies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Retirement Income Strategies, visit https://madisonsfinancialplanner.com/.

The economic struggles of the pandemic continue to hit American families hard. For some, taking early withdrawals from retirement accounts is a tempting option. But what are the pros and cons of this move if you have an IRA or a 401(k) plan? We asked an expert in the field for advice before making any decisions. Kristian Finfrock, Founder and Financial Advisor at Retirement Income Strategies advises these key strategies.

GET ADVICE:

“The first thing I would say is to don’t panic. Calm down, these are very uncertain times and I think even saying the term ‘uncertain times’ causes more anxiety, because we’ve heard it enough. But, I want you to know that there are actually options. So if you have no choice at all but to dip into your retirement account, if you work with a financial planning expert, there are ways in which we can help you dip into those retirement accounts without paying penalties. So, at least explore your options because if you’re not yet 59 and a half, you’re going to pay an early distribution penalty but maybe more importantly, you’re going to get hit with a tax bill and some people don’t think about that today. So, the last thing you want to do is get money today but then a year from now when you’re doing your taxes you get hit with a tax bill and you don’t have money to pay for it.”

LAST RESORT:

“It should be your very, very last choice and, quite frankly, I think you should never, I don’t think we should even give people access to their retirement accounts because I see people at retirement and unfortunately they’re just not prepared. But again, life happens, and I would be naive to say I don’t understand that. But again, when you work with a professional and you sit face to face we can help you explore other avenues you may not have given consideration to. The other benefit if we try to make lemonade out of lemons is that interest rates are at historic lows. So maybe, tapping into home equity might be less expensive when I show you the tax implication and the penalty. You don’t want to borrow money, but it may be far more affordable in the long term being a better option than decreasing your retirement portfolio in such uncertain times.”

ONE SIZE DOES NOT FIT ALL:

“Please call somebody .Our first consultation is no cost at all and I know people are panicked and they’re embarrassed sometimes so we’ve made it super easy. Go to our website you can actually book a 15 minute phone call and we’ll know if we need to have a longer call. You can text my office, call us, at 608-208-1800 or at any time go to the web, madisonmoneyguy.com and let us be your resource, and that first conversation there’s no cost and no obligation so get some help before you make the decision.”