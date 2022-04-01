Free Guide On What To Do In A Down Market

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Retirement Income Strategies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Retirement Income Strategies, visit https://madisonsfinancialplanner.com/.

Does the rise and fall of the stock market have you concerned? Losing sleep or worrying about long term investments? It is critical for investors to remember that what goes up inevitably comes down — at least where investment markets are concerned. Fluctuations are normal, and a decline in share prices offers the opportunity for investors to engage in a time-tested method for achieving more gains from well-established growth companies: buy low and sell high.

”The stock market is one of those things--we know it goes up and down. There are years when it loses lots of money there are years when it gains lots of money but how you react really depends on your close proximity to needing money,” said Kristian Finfrock, Founder and Financial Advisor at Retirement Income Strategies.

“Growing and accumulating wealth is one thing; preserving and distributing wealth is another thing.”The stock market itself has a natural life cycle that — like life itself — is destined to encounter peaks and valleys. Those scenarios frequently are preceded by events that impact market fundamentals or economic events, like changes in interest rates, new international trade negotiations, treaties and tariffs, fluctuating levels in the national debt, political controversies, global events and news headlines. But understanding how it all affects you is challenging.

The good news is there is FREE help available!

”We’ve got this really great guide that says what to do in a down market. This is really a helpful thing for anyone, really, because the number one thing is don’t panic. But the most important lesson that I can say is if you are within 3 to 5 years of retirement and you do not yet have a retirement plan it’s probably time to take action and call somebody like myself to start preparing for retirement.”

To get the free down market guide just call or text “market” to 608-313-7556.