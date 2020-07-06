How to Make a Family Budget That Actually Works

Sponsored - Ready to start living on a budget that is realistic and one you can actually meet every month? Making healthy financial choices doesn’t have to be hard, but it’s often hardest to get started. Here is how you can quickly evaluate your financial situation and start saving with some easy budget tips from financial expert Kristian Finfrock, financial planner and founder of Retirement Income Strategies.

Stop putting it off

“Not only do people dislike talking about a budget, they don’t have one at all. It’s really not that difficult, it’s just a matter of committing to really taking control of your finances.”

Don’t make a budget on wishful thinking.

“A few simple steps can get you on track to have your own budget. The first step is simply writing down all of your expenses. But the key is not to guess. Here’s where many families that even attempt a budget go wrong. They guess, and believe it or not, most families underestimate their spending by over 40 percent.”

Do the homework

“Go to your bank account and take a large sampling, in a perfect world you’d take the last full year, and understand you’re going to spend more in December probably, you will spend more in birthday months, but write down where all of your money is going. The next part is easier, you write down all of your income sources.”

Don’t ignore a problem

“If you have more money going out than you have coming in that’s a problem. If you have a shortfall, you either have to come up with more income which can be difficult, or you have to eliminate expenses. That’s the part nobody likes, you have to eliminate some of the goodies. You have to figure out how much do you want to be saving for personal saving and also your retirement account. You just have to take control and tell your money where to go.”

Knowledge is power

“Most people really are in the dark. The biggest challenge today is most of us consumers spend on plastic. We don’t even carry cold hard cash so it’s much easier to overspend. We don’t want to think about the little things like the drive through lunch or the soda at the gas station, because it’s only $5 or $10 but it adds up. When you write it all down, most families are really alarmed at how much wasteful spending they may have that could potentially be put to better use.”

Don’t forget to save

“The next step after you get the budget created is to start figuring out, when do we want to retire. That can seem like a distant never for many families but it sneaks up faster than many people think. In fact, I always say, inside every old person is a young person going, ‘what happened?’ So you have to think about how much you need for retirement and how much should you be saving on a monthly basis and you tell your money where to go.”

No Budget is perfect, Expect setbacks

“I use the analogy all the time, financial planning is like personal training. We all know what to do. We know we should eat less, work out more drink water and reduce sugar and we should follow that plan but we’re going to fall off the wagon, we just have to get back on. The same is true with financial planning.”

Don’t do it alone

“The journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step. It’s the same as with anything else, anytime you want to take control of something you have to take that first step and follow it with another. Maybe you need to bring a cheerleader on someone who can give you professional help and advice and schedule check in visits and before you know it you’ll be on pace to have the financial future you’ve been hoping for. Learn more at https://madisonsfinancialplanner.com/