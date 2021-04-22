How Many Boxes Can You Check On The Retirement Checklist?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Retirement Income Strategies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Retirement Income Strategies, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2upqcfm.

After the year we’ve been through with so many health and financial challenges, it’s a perfect time to resolve to check in on your retirement plan.

“When you think about the beginning of the year, whether it’s January or March or April, it’s sort of a refreshing start. Many people are thinking of resolutions-- let’s get our tax planning in order,” explained Kristian Finfrock Founder and Financial Advisor at Retirement Income Strategies. ”We think it’s a great time to get your retirement plan in order. It’s just a great opportunity to have a point in time for you to sit down and make sure you have everything prepared for retirement. Weather that’s in 3 years or in 30 years.”

Planning retirement may not be top of mind at the beginning of the year. But the truth is, it may not be top of mind at any point in the year, and for many people that means no planning at all.

“One thing I know is that the average American spends more time planning their vacation than they spend on what could potentially be a 30 year retirement. We just want financial wellness. We know that financial wellness leads to wellness in many other areas. Most importantly I want you to be prepared for retirement my fear is that in retirement there’s not enough time if you make a mistake. So we’ve got to retire right the first time.

Finfrock and his team at Retirement Income Strategies even created a simple retirement checklist they offer free of charge with no obligation, to anyone interested.

“We’ve created this retirement checklist to make it very easy,” Finfrock explained. “It starts with the basics: what are all your sources of income, what’s your social security going to look like, your company plan, your IRA’s, your bank accounts, what are your expenses, your groceries, your taxes, your mortgage if you still have one. What do you want to do for fun in retirement -- vacation. Then we look at your insurance, your risk and long term care insurance and health insurance and it’s just a step by step checklist that at least gets the basics and the best part of this checklist is if you’re missing a whole bunch of things you know it’s time to call me and my team and we can help.”

Would you be able to check all 34 boxes on the checklist with confidence? For many people the answer is no. If you find that you do need to have some of the missing parts filled in, Finfrock is happy to help you figure out next steps.

“The checklist is designed so you don’t have to call us, but if you’re 3 to 5 years from retirement we would love the opportunity to help you get your retirement in order. I don’t want to make you a finance major. I just want you to take small controllable steps now so you don’t have to take massive steps later. The earlier you start the better and I’ve designed this checklist to make it very easy for you.”

Get Kristian’s checklist free with no obligation-- just call or text nbc to 608-313-7556 or visit https://tinyurl.com/y2upqcfm to see how your retirement plan checks off the items on Kristian’s list.