Is Early Retirement Right for You--How to be Prepared

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Retirement Income Strategies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Retirement Income Strategies, visit https://madisonsfinancialplanner.com/.

The Pandemic has prompted a surge in early retirements and many are leaving the workforce before they had planned. Kristian Finfrock, Founder and Financial Advisor at Retirement Income Strategies advises people who are at or near retirement to seek professional advice. “There might be an opportunity but you need to know about what your choices are,” Finfrock said. “Are you able to retire and what would that picture look like? One of my favorite things is showing people that didn’t think they were ready for retirement that they might actually be ready for retirement.”

Look For Alternatives

“Maybe now retirement’s not on the table but maybe switching careers and, believe it or not there’s a lot of companies out there hiring new people right now, and so, it’s not as bad as we might think. If you are being forced into retirement if you are being furloughed or laid off now is the time, this is a life changing event, call a financial planner because a financial planner can give you a series of checklists and there’s probably some opportunity that didn’t exist six months ago that might exist for you today. And then also, there are some laws that were passed to help take the burden off of people.”

Consider Tax Implications

“We might have access to our retirement money without taxes and penalties and in some aspects you can pay it back over a couple of years so but most people are not versed in these things and they didn’t know, so when you talk to a financial planner that’s our job that’s what we do and we can help guide you and give you some clarity in a really foggy moment.”

Start Planning Early

“Five to ten years before retirement is when you should be talking to a retirement planner. A retirement planner is usually the person that’s going to get you into and through retirement, but more than likely not the one that got you to retirement. They will have the tools to tell you and show you.”

Know The Pitfalls

“My job is to take the fog and make it sunny, so you can see visually. Then also, we can point out potential pitfalls, what could happen-- what could go wrong and why, if you’re even thinking about retirement, why your plans should look different today so that we don’t find ourselves in the middle of March 2020 when the market lost 34 percent in 22 days. We call that transitory financial planning. Those are the people we help the best. If you are at or near retirement and you are transitioning from the growth and accumulation phase and maybe now you’re in the preservation and income phase, that’s when you should pick up the phone and call my team.”

Have An Expert On Your Side

“Most of us are very emotional and sometimes a financial planner, if nothing else, in the middle of March when you were panicking losing your mind, they said, ‘don’t do anything.’ What I’m seeing a lot is people call me and say, ‘I panicked. I lost 25% and I couldn’t deal with it anymore. I got out.’ You missed the recovery and so once you have a plan and you have a guide, you have the boat captain the boat captain can say I expected a storm we’re gonna be ok we built a plan for this storm and so if you don’t have a boat captain and you’re sailing alone now’s the time to get a captain! Obviously there’s uncertainty in the future, but again, the market lost 34% in March but April was the greatest month in history and most people are at least back to where they were in January. We dodged a bullet.”

Get Your Free, No Obligation Consultation

“Maybe now is the chance to sidestep that future loss by reducing your risk, but we’ll never know, and the last thing I want to do is give blanket advice so call us! The first consultation is free. There’s no cost to you. You can go to the website at madisonmoneyguy.com or call my team at 608-208-1800.”