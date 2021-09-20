Is Inflation Hurting Your Retirement Plan? Get Answers in the Free Inflation Guide

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Retirement Income Strategies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Retirement Income Strategies, visit https://madisonsfinancialplanner.com/.

If it feels like the cost of almost everything is higher these days, chances are it is. The inflation rate jumped in the first half of 2021 leading to price increases in everything from gas to groceries, but also in big ticket items like cars and homes. It has many people concerned.

“Inflation is actually a good thing, it means a healthy economy in most circumstances,” explained Kristian Finfrock, Founder and Financial Advisor at Retirement Income Strategies. “In the last six months we’ve gone from the lowest inflation in history to the highest in the last 13 years and it has people worried.”

That increase is especially worrisome to people on a fixed income that doesn’t increase when inflation does.

“It affects retirees more than it does younger folks because a lot of times as retirees we want to be safer with our money where you have more fixed income maybe bonds and higher inflation just eats away at that income and so if you’re within 3 to 5 years of retirement you probably want to start talking to a retirement planner and say what are the alternatives I should be considering given inflation is probably going to be a very serious threat,” Finfrock said.

Could rising prices pose a risk to your retirement plan? There is a great way to find out more about the issue.

“We’ve developed this really great white paper. It’s easy to read, it’s clear and it really kind of gives you some direct action and things to do specifically if you’re at retirement age,” Finfrock said. The Retirement Income Strategies Inflation Guide explores some of the common questions about inflation, including what it is, what causes it and why it can be a good indicator of a healthy economy. But also, how to think about inflation as you plan for a retirement that could span 20, 30 or even 40 years. And while you can’t completely get ahead of inflation, there are a few things everyone can do to help protect against prolonged high inflation rates.

