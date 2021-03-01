Lost Your Job Close to Retirement--10 Steps To Your Next Move

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of [sponsor] and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about [sponsor], visit [website].

Going through a layoff can be a stressful and emotional time. Add the stress of a global pandemic, and it can feel overwhelming. If you’ve been laid off, you’re not alone. Shelter-at-home orders stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic created panic for businesses across the country, forcing many to shut the doors or lay off workers. While the country copes with the effects of the pandemic, unemployment is projected to remain high for several years.

“From a financial perspective we should all be prepared to understand the sad reality is we are all replaceable and you’ve got to have a plan for if that happens,” said Kristian Finfrock Founder and Financial Advisor at Retirement Income Strategies. “We actually have a specific guide that says what to do if you’ve been laid off. This can be really helpful. And there are some specific financial planning things that are available to you if you’ve been affected by a job loss or early retirement, so call us to get the guide if nothing else.”

While the uncertainty of a layoff can feel like you’ve suddenly been saddled with an enormous burden, you can take measures that could help reduce stress and get you back on course. And, if you’re close enough to retirement, you might even be able to say goodbye to the working world and enjoy an early retirement.

“For many people having an IRA is often times more advantageous than a company plan-- 401K or 403B. On the flip side, if you are between age 55 and 60 and you’ve lost your job there are some benefits in your company plan that are not available in an IRA, so different rules are opportunities, and restrictions apply to both company plans and individual retirement accounts. So this is why we need a retirement expert, somebody who understands these things that can help you. You know, my favorite thing is the age 55 exception. If you’ve lost your job after age 55 and before age 60 you can pull money out of that retirement account without paying the early distribution penalty. That is not available on an IRA, a properly licensed advisor, particularly a retirement advisor, can help guide you on all of your accounts, not just one or two of these accounts.”

Other options could be tapping into home equity or downsizing your home.

“We have to lay everything on the table and say what are all our options here, what would be the most advantageous, what’s going to hurt the most and figure out what’s the best thing to do. You certainly didn’t plan on this happening but we also didn’t plan on this virus changing our complete way of life and so sometimes having a second person to talk to or a different set of ears maybe they seen things differently than you hear things differently, so even though you’re thinking dollars and cents in that portfolio, a planner really our job is to do so much more than just the money side. Remember a portfolio is not a plan. It’s a part of a plan.”

“Remember the first step is always the hardest step whether you’d like a guide or guidance, give us a text or call or go to our website. I’m happy to help.”