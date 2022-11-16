Planning for Taxes in Retirement--Free Guide Offers Helpful Tips

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Retirement Income Strategies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Retirement Income Strategies, visit https://madisonsfinancialplanner.com/

Retirees can be affected by a variety of taxes — state income taxes, estate taxes and Social Security taxes, to name a few. But the most common tax — the one that all retirees will deal with — is the federal income tax.

“Everyone wants to save money on taxes but often the question is how can I save money right now, today. But, when it comes to your retirement planning the question we’re always asking is what do you think taxes might look like in the future. And the beautiful thing about taxes is we get to choose when we want to pay taxes. It is possible to be in a 0% tax bracket but you have to pay the taxes and so we’ve got this great guide that can help consumers understand the different tax buckets and when might be the best time to pay the taxes to potentially put you in a lower tax situation in the future.”

When it comes to paying and planning for taxes, you should be putting your money in different buckets. But do you know which bucket offers the most benefits for your situation?

“Thinking about tax buckets is a way to understand where our money is,” explained Kristian Finfrock, Founder and Financial Advisor at Retirement Income Strategies. “Basically there are four tax buckets.”

“The first tax bucket is the Tax Me Now tax bucket. That one is our bank accounts. There is the Tax Later bucket. This one is usually a problem for people, it’s retirement accounts which means tax me in the future at unknown rates.”

Then comes the two Income Tax Free buckets. The first is Estate Taxable, so things like Roth IRA’s and Municipal Bonds. The second is Income Tax Free but also Estate Tax free. This bucket includes Irrevocable Life Insurance Trusts and charitable trusts.

“So, thinking of tax buckets is just a simple way to understand where is your money, and maybe more importantly where should it be,” Finfrock said.

The Tax Buckets it’s simply a way to understand that and help plan for the future. To better understand and help with that planning, Retirement Income Strategies is offering a free guide to tax bucket planning.

