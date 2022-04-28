Use This Free Retirement Checklist to Chart Your Course to Retirement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Retirement Income Strategies and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Retirement Income Strategies, call or text “NBC” to 608-313-7556.

Planning for Retirement is not a one step process. It takes planning that goes beyond the one size fits all variety.

“It’s not just one step. There are actually dozens of things actually for retirement planning so it becomes overwhelming,” said Kristian Finfrock, Founder and Financial Advisor at Retirement Income Strategies. “And because it’s so new for people -- think about it -- the retirement journey for most of us starts when we enter the workforce and we start saving money. And for forty years it’s kind of the same thing. Markets go up, markets go down. But then all of a sudden we wake up and we realize -- I’m old -- I might retire.”

That’s why Finfrock and his team at Retirement Income Strategies created a simple retirement checklist they offer free of charge with no obligation, to anyone interested.

“We created this really great Chicklist Challenge and it’s got 34 different boxes. And the idea is, can you check them all, meaning are you really prepared. If you’re not, that’s OK most Americans are not. But it might be an indicator it’s time to reach out to a retirement planning expert and somebody that’s all we do is plan for retirement. We say if you’re within 3-5 years of retirement now is the time to start reaching out,” Finfrock says.

To get a free copy of the checklist, simply call or text “NBC” to 608-313-7556.