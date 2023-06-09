What’s in a Name? A Lot of History At Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ruth’s Chris Steak House and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ruth’s Chris Steak House, visit https://ruthschris.com/middleton.

You may know Ruth’s Chris Steak House for it’s incredible dining experience and mouth watering steaks. But you may not know the unique story behind the name.

In 1965, a time when most women couldn’t even apply for a bank card without their husband’s signature, founder Ruth Fertel risked it all and mortgaged her home to buy a small steak house in New Orleans. As a single mom with two boys, Ruth taught herself the restaurant business, endured countless challenges and, in the process, redefined hospitality.

“Ruth’s Chris Steak House, it’s a tongue twister indeed,” laughed Lee Drapp, General Manager of Ruth’s Chris location in Middleton. “The story is, Ruth Fretel in 1965 bought this existing restaurant from a gentleman named Chris. It was an old restaurant that had been around for awhile. She had just gotten a divorce and wanted to make ends meet so she mortgaged her home and bought this restaurant from Chris and had great success! But a year and a half into it, it burned down. So she reestablished it just down the block in 7 days and the lawyers said, ‘Wait, Ruth, you can’t call it Chris’s Steak House the contract said only at that location.’ So in a flurry she threw her name in front of it and it became Ruth’s Chris Steak House.”

It was a mistake, but it’s now known around the country and around the world for great steaks and amazing dining experience. Early on Ruth discovered a 500° plate with a pat of butter gave a satisfying sound and kept steak hot to the last bite. To replicate that sizzle worldwide, she would eventually put her chemistry background to work designing a proprietary 1800-degree broiler.

