Ruth’s Chris Offers Perfect Spot for Private Holiday Gatherings

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ruth’s Chris Steak House and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ruth’s Chris Steak House, visit https://ruthschris.com/.

When it comes to private events, Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Middleton accommodates groups of all sizes in a beautiful elegant atmosphere welcoming intimate gatherings to large-scale events.

Each room is elegantly decorated and equipped with all the amenities you need to host a successful event.

“We have 3 private dining rooms but they can all open up to one large private dining area. And then we have an additional private dining area called our silo room which is unique in itself--like a silo,” said Lee Drapp, General Manager of Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Middleton.

From birthday parties and wedding rehearsal dinners to Christmas or New Year’s Parties and cocktail hour networking, when you book an event with Ruth’s Chris Middleton you’re in for an unforgettable experience including:

a warm and welcoming atmosphere

stylish and comfortable event spaces ensuring a memorable experience for you and your guests

private dining servers are experienced, knowledgeable, and friendly

a track record of excellence with countless satisfied guests

events are easy, seamless, and turnkey

customization and flexibility to meet your unique vision

personalize the menus, seating arrangements, and event spaces

skilled culinary team can cater to dietary restrictions and preferences, ensuring a delightful dining experience for every guest

choose from a range of event packages or work with us to create a bespoke plan for your celebration

ample parking options and valet service ensure convenience for your guests

thoughtful touches enhance your celebration

special holiday themed menus and drinks

“Our private dining spaces are great for the holidays, great for special occasions, anniversaries. We’ve celebrated a lot through the years with our community,” Drapp said. “Whether you are interested in booking a private dining room, catering a business meeting or special event, we have the expertise to craft your perfect private event —and the flawless service to make it happen.”

”We help with the planning and everybody participates in the planning as a team at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. But if somebody is looking for some questions or answers I’m the guy!” Drapp said. “At https://ruthschris.com/ just look for private dining events and that will lead you to me or you call also just call me!”