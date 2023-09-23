Make Eye Health A Priority Every Season--Including Halloween

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Shopko Optical and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Shopko Optical, visit https://www.shopko.com/.

As the weather cools down, children go back to school, and autumn holidays approach, don't forget about your eye health. Common fall eye problems such as dry air, UV exposure, and Halloween costume mishaps can have lasting effects on your vision.

“You really have to be careful with costume contact lenses. You can get them online anywhere but you should really make sure they are properly fit by an eyecare professional,” said Dr. Megan Draper, O.D. Optometrist at Shopko Optical in Monona.

Just like corrective contact lenses, you should only purchase colored contacts from a reputable vendor that requires you to provide your prescription. Any retailers including costume shops, online vendors, or beauty supply stores that sell costume contacts without asking for your prescription are doing so illegally. Contact lenses sold without requiring a prescription are often not properly fit to your eyes, not FDA approved, and can contain harmful contaminants which can increase your chance of getting an eye injury or infection.

Other Fall eye health priorities include keeping up with UV protection.

”A lot of people don’t know that harmful UV rays are just as damaging in the fall and winter as they are in summer,” Dr. Draper said. “And UV rays can get through on a hazy cloudy day too.”

UV rays can still cause serious permanent damage to your vision, no matter the season. Whether you opt for clear, self-tinting or polarized lenses make sure they offer 100% UV protection to keep your vision clear and your eyes healthy.

And if you’re working in the yard this fall remember your eyes. Raking, blowing leaves, or performing other yard maintenance can fling dirt and debris into your eyes causing eye injuries, infections, and possible vision loss. The best way to avoid these injuries is to always wear safety eyewear when doing any yard work.From dry eyes and allergies to harmful conditions of driving with snow glare or black ice, the winter environment can cause discomfort or even damage to your eye health.

Wear protective eyewear like goggles, polarized lenses, or sunglasses to avoid glaring UV exposure or wind blowing into your eyes while enjoying winter activities like snowboarding, skiing, or taking a blustery walk outside. Wear sunglasses that offer 100% UVA and UVB protection to reduce your exposure to the sun reflections off the snow. Sunglasses not only block UV rays to decrease the glare from the snow, but they can also shield watery eyes from the cold and prevent airborne particles and debris from entering your eyes.

”In the winter as the humidity decreases it can definitely suck the moisture out of your eyes and so artificial tears can be a good resource for that sort of thing,” Dr. Draper said.

Since winter brings colder temperatures and less moisture in the air, your eyes may lack the ability to stay moisturized, leading to improper tear gland function and dry, itchy, or even watery eyes.

Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air in your space.

Take frequent screen breaks and blink often to keep the front surface of your eye moist.

Drink water to stay hydrated and promote tear gland functionIn the spring, the tree and flower pollen fill the air causing symptoms like congestion, sniffling, sneezing, and irritated eyes. Allergens like pollen, spores, and dust can get into your eyes or stick to your contact lenses causing red, itchy, or watery eyes. If you suspect that seasonal allergies are the cause of your eye irritation, consider prescription eye drops or a sterile saline solution to soothe irritated and dry eyes by lubricating your eyes and flushing out airborne allergens. Avoid rubbing or touching your eyes (even if they’re itchy) to minimize irritation. Wash your hands frequently to keep your skin as clean and allergen-free as possible. If you are primarily a contact lens wearer, consider giving your eyes a break from contacts and opt instead to wear your glasses temporarily to allow irritation to subside.

In summer the sunnier days ahead also have the potential for increased eye risks including UV exposure, dehydration, eye injuries and more.Exposure to UV rays can burn the surface of your eyes resulting in pain, redness, and blurry vision. Over time this exposure can seriously harm your vision and increase your risk for eye diseases such as eye cancer and macular degeneration.Protective sports eyewear helps to prevent sudden impact to the eye such as from a ball or elbow. It is important to note that regular eyeglasses do not provide enough protection against such injuries, but instead you should opt for safety eyewear options such as sports safety goggles, face guards or helmets. Chlorine and contaminants from pools and other bodies of water can be particularly irritating to your eyes and may result in infections or other vision problems. Keep your vision healthy and comfortable by wearing goggles to protect your eyes from irritants and floating particles while swimming. Additionally, always remember to remove your contact lenses before coming into contact with any form of water, as they can attract unwanted bacteria and increase your risk of developing an eye infection.

