Shopko Optical Helps Children in Need Receive Eye Exams and Eyeglasses

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Shopko Optical and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Shopko Optical, visit https://www.shopko.com/

For the last 23 years Shopko Optical has been working to bring better vision to children in need through the Kids in Focus project.

“Kids in Focus is a program that offers a complimentary eye exam and glasses to children who are in need,” said Dr. Megan Draper O.D., Optometrist with Shopko Optical. “It’s through a partnership between Shopko Optical and the Lions Club.”

Kids in Focus is for children between the ages of 5 and 17 and brings the opportunity for proper eye care to those who might not otherwise receive it. That’s important since one in four children has undetected vision issues according to the American Optometric Association.

“Eye exams and proper eye care is so important because 80% of learning that children are doing comes through their eyes so it’s extremely important,” Dr. Draper said. “Kids in Focus is run through all the Shopko Optical locations, there are 140 locations throughout the United States and we have about 1,500 vouchers available which will get you an eye exam and glasses free of charge.”

Kids in Focus aims to create healthier communities by providing the tools that will help shape successful students and athletes, since 90% of sports related eye injuries can be prevented with protective eyewear.

“If you think a child could benefit from the program you can contact your local Lions Club and they will help you determine eligibility,” Dr. Draper said.

Learn more at https://www.shopko.com/kids-in-focus/