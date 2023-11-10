Eye Exam or Vision Screening: The Difference is Important to Your Health

Eye Exam or Vision Screening: The Difference is Important to Your Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Shopko and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Shopko, visit https://www.shopko.com/.

There is a difference between a vision screening and a comprehensive eye exam and that difference can be important to your overall health. Ignoring or missing an annual eye exam is easy to do, but you shouldn’t take the risk.

“I think people do ignore that. A lot of people come in and tell me, ‘I don’t need glasses, so I don’t need a comprehensive eye exam.’ But it’s really important to get in to have your overall eye health checked, your pressures checked. We can often diagnose diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases and even cancer can be found in your eye,” said Dr. Megan Draper, O.D. Optometrist at Shopko Optical in Monona.

The main differences in vision screenings vs. comprehensive eye exams are:

Vision Screenings:

A brief screening performed by a primary care provider, school nurse or trained volunteer

Uses eye chart to test visual acuity

Limited by available test materials to detect the presence of ocular health issues

Referral made to a local optometrist for further evaluation if testing score does not pass

Comprehensive Eye Exam:

A thorough eye exam performed by a licensed optometrist at an optical center

Able to look at the back of the eye using pupil dilation along with assessing refractive status to determine nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism

In-depth exam using high-quality optical equipmentIn-depth exam using high-quality optical equipment

Optometrist will diagnose and treat ocular health issues and keep prescription up-to-date

Any change in your vision you should pay attention to and not ignore even a small change.

”Definitely, you want to come in pretty quickly if you have a sudden change in vision, if you see flashes of light, floaters, a shadow or veil coming over your vision or even just blurred vision suddenly can be a sign of something more serious going on,” Dr. Draper said.

Learn more or schedule an appointment online at https://www.shopko.com/