New Building-New Owner-New Jobs: Springs Window Fashions Growing

Springs Window Fashions has been a staple in Middleton for 75 years and with a recently completed $15 million building expansion and remodel along with new owners, the future looks bright. The building houses corporate headquarters offices along with a manufacturing facility.

“It is exciting. We’ve been based here in Middleton for 75 years but the space is all new--brand new corporate headquarters, new training space, new cafeteria and even an on site fitness center,” said John Weinstock, executive vice president of marketing at Springs Window Fashions.

The company has seen significant growth in recent years driven by product innovation, operational improvements and investments in consumer marketing programs.

“We’ve been growing and investing heavily in the company. We’ve had a lot of product innovation, and a lot on the operations side. We’ve been investing in marketing and the business is growing. We’re gaining market share and doing very well,” Weinstock said.

There is also significant growth in the window covering industry thanks to an increase in the number of homes and offices becoming more automated using motorized shades. Springs Window Fashions has been able to capitalize on the trend in both its commercial and residential business units.

“We have a big presence in motorized shades both for commercial business applications as well as residences, it’s a growing trend in the industry.”

"We have a big presence in motorized shades both for commercial business applications as well as residences, it's a growing trend in the industry."

New owners, Clearlake Capital, also intend to continue to invest in the growth of the business and that means adding workforce. Springs is hiring in virtually all functional areas in the Middleton facility.