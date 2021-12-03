Springs Window Fashions Celebrates Business Success by Giving Back to Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Springs Window Fashions and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Springs Window Fashions, visit https://www.springswindowfashions.com/careers/career-opportunities/.

Springs Window Fashions has been a staple in Middleton for 75 years and with a recently completed $15 million building expansion and remodel along with new owners, the future looks bright. The building houses corporate headquarters offices along with a manufacturing facility.

“It is exciting. We’ve been based here in Middleton for 75 years but the space is all new--brand new corporate headquarters, new training space, new cafeteria and even an on site fitness center,” said John Weinstock, executive vice president of marketing at Springs Window Fashions.

The company has seen significant growth in recent years driven by product innovation, operational improvements and investments in consumer marketing programs.

“We’ve been growing and investing heavily in the company. We’ve had a lot of product innovation, and a lot on the operations side. We’ve been investing in marketing and the business is growing. We’re gaining market share and doing very well,” Weinstock said.

But the company also celebrates it’s long tenure in the community by giving back to the place it calls home.

“We’re proud to say that we give a significant amount back to the community here. Within the last year we’ve donated over half a million dollars to local charities including the United Way, Middleton Outreach, and RISE Wisconsin,” Weinstock said.

Springs makes local corporate donations but also encourages employees to give back as well.

“As part of working here at Springs Window Fashions we give people time off to go out and volunteer. People can do that individually or as part of groups. They go out and volunteer here in the community. And we had a really large event here earlier this year with Habitat for Humanity,” Weinstock said.

And Springs Window Fashions is the Presenting Sponsor for WMTV’s annual Holiday Special “Sounds of the Season” featuring area music programs in local schools.

“We’re proud to support the local arts and glad to be a part of Sounds of the Season.”

New owners, Clearlake Capital, also intend to continue to invest in the growth of the business and that means adding to the workforce. Springs is hiring in virtually all functional areas in the Middleton facility. To learn more, visit https://www.springswindowfashions.com/careers/career-opportunities/.