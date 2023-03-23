End Your Pain With a Custom Knee Replacement

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://www.orthoteam.com/.

Imagine completing the process of knee replacement surgery and recovery only to find out your new knee isn’t that much better. It turns out, not all knee replacements are created equal. In fact, as many as one in five people report being dissatisfied with their new knee.

“That’s the unfortunate reality that sometimes happens, but obviously we want to limit that,” said Dr. Ashish Rawal, Orthopedic Surgeon at Stoughton Health OrthoTeam Clinic. “We know in general 15% of patients may not be satisfied with their knee replacement and a custom knee replacement is the venture we’ve taken to try to decrease that.”

Dr. Rawal believes that if you’re going to make the choice to get surgery on your knee, you should be thrilled with the results.That’s why he advises patients to get a custom knee replacement, a knee that is not one size fits all.

“With the ConforMIS knee replacement it is custom made based on your size and specification,” Dr. Rawal explains.

Dr. Rawal first takes a computed tomography (CT) scan of your knee.

“The scan is evaluated by engineers and a 3D printed model is used to make a custom knee replacement,” Dr. Rawal said.

Then using ConforMIS iFit image-to-implant technology, he converts that scan of your natural knee into a 3D model. Using this model as a guide, a custom knee implant can be made that precisely matches your natural knee.

When you choose a customized knee replacement, you get:

A better fit - The custom ConforMIS knee implant is designed and manufactured to align perfectly with your femur, tibia, and other key components around your knee. As a result, your new knee fits precisely, helping you avoid the positioning and sizing challenges that often come with off-the-shelf implants and the resulting discomfort.

Improved Stability - Up to 20% of patients say their knee feels unstable after a replacement. But with a customized knee replacement that replicates your natural knee, you can expect all the stability you enjoyed when your knee was working its best.

A more natural feel - Because your customized knee matches your natural knee and aligns with your body’s exact needs, it can bend and extend just like your natural knee at its best. This means you get a new knee that feels closer to a natural knee than an off-the-shelf implant.

To learn more about this innovative knee replacement option, call the OrthoTeam Madison or Stoughton office or reserve an appointment online today https://www.orthoteam.com/.