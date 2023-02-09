Finally--Lasting Help for Acid Reflux With LINX

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://stoughtonhealth.com/health-services/gerd/

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic digestive disease in which acid and bile flow back from the stomach into the esophagus, creating pain and often causing damage to the lining of the esophagus. GERD is caused by a weak muscle called the lower esophageal sphincter (LES). Normally the LES acts like a one-way valve, allowing food and liquid to pass through to the stomach, but preventing stomach contents from flowing back into the esophagus. Some people suffer from GERD for years with no relief, but a new procedure is changing that.

“The LINX procedure is a relatively new procedure using a LINX device which is an FDA approved device to treat reflux,” said Dr. Aaron Schwaab, Board Certified General Surgeon. “Basically it’s almost like a pearl necklace of beaded magnets that goes around the sphincter at the end of the esophagus and the function of it is to help keep acid in the stomach rather than allowing it to go back up into the esophagus.”

The new LINX Reflux Management System works to stop reflux at its source. The quarter-sized flexible band of magnetic titanium beads strengthens the body’s natural barrier against acid reflux while allowing food and liquid to easily pass through when swallowing. The magnets open to allow food and liquid down, then close to prevent stomach contents from moving up, stopping acid reflux at the source.

“It’s done laparoscopically as a day surgery so patients typically go home the same day and it has many advantages over the traditional surgery for reflux but one of them is that it is less invasive in that it doesn’t involve as much change of the anatomy inside when you do the surgery,” Dr. Schwaab said.

The surgery is performed under general anesthesia and takes about an hour. The LINX system begins working immediately and reduces or eliminates the need for medications which may not always be a good long term solution as studies suggest long-term use of GERD medication might have risks.

