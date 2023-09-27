Free Breast Cancer Risk Assessment at Stoughton Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://stoughtonhealth.com/health-services/breast-care-services/.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the perfect time to focus on breast health. Have you had a formal risk assessment so you are informed about your risk of getting breast cancer? The screening is vital and also free at Stoughton Health.

”The current recommendations are that all women aged 25 and older should have a breast cancer risk assessment,” said Dr. Aaron Schwaab, Board Certified General Surgeon at Stoughton Health. “It’s important to know what your breast cancer risk is because there is a lot more that goes into it than maybe just your family history. And if you are found to have a high risk of breast cancer that may change what the recommendations are for you for screening for breast cancer. And there are also medical and surgical options that can reduce your risk of getting breast cancer.”

At Stoughton Health the Breast Cancer Risk assessment is offered as a free service. It starts with an interview either in person or on the phone. You will be asked questions about your past medical history and other potential risk factors that impact your breast cancer risk. The medical screening tool will assess your breast cancer risk and you will receive the results during your assessment.

”If you are high risk you would want to be set up with someone like myself who can talk with you about those risks and talk with you about what the options are to potentially help reduce your risk going forward,” Dr. Schwaab said. “We want to empower women to take charge of their health.”

Learn more and sign up at https://stoughtonhealth.com/health-services/breast-care-services/ or call (608) 873-2332.