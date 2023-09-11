Free Information Session on Treating Varicose and Spider Veins Offered By Stoughton Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://stoughtonhealth.com/

Whether suffering from painful varicose veins or bothersome spider veins, there is treatment available that might be much less invasive than you might think!

“We see patients with the whole spectrum of vein problems from spider veins which are small asymptomatic veins more of a cosmetic thing all the way up to patients with severe vein insufficiency that can lead to some major health problems including sores and ulcers,” said Dr. Aaron Schwaab, Board Certified General Surgeon with Stoughton Health.

Advances in technology have changed vein treatment into a simple outpatient procedure. Using endovenous laser treatment and local anesthesia, Dr. Schwaab is able to seal the damaged vein rather than completely remove it. Patients leave the clinic encouraged to resume normal activity immediately.

“We do offer the laser ablation procedure for the more serious vein problems and we also offer sclerotherapy for some of the less severe problems,” Dr. Schwaab said. “It’s a procedure that takes us about 30 minutes, patients are in and out and can resume their normal activity the next day,” Dr. Schwaab said.

Sclerotherapy involves injecting a solution directly into the vein that causes it to scar and collapse, forcing blood to reroute through healthier veins. The collapsed vein is reabsorbed into local tissue and eventually fades.

Dr. Schwaab will be leading an in person and online learning event about simple outpatient vein treatments that can alleviate varicose or spider veins on October 5, 2023.

Please note this is an informational session, not intended to take the place of professional medical advice. This class is being offered online and in person.

Online participants will receive a class link (Zoom meeting) and call in phone number. Questions? Please contact Stoughton Health Community Education (608) 877-3498 or visit https://stoughtonhealth.com/events/