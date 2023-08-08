Help for Dialysis Patients Who Need Access

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://stoughtonhealth.com/.

If you or a loved one has kidney failure dialysis will do the job your kidneys normally would do. And dialysis patients need what is called vascular access for the dialysis machine to connect to the patient’s bloodstream.

“We offer two procedures for kidney failure patients who are looking for access, AV Fistula and peritoneal dialysis catheter placement,” said Dr. Aaron Schwaab, Board Certified General Surgeon at Stoughton Health. “For some patients who need dialysis peritoneal dialysis is nice because it’s something they can do at home and they don’t have to go to the dialysis center three days a week and spend several hours, so there are a lot of patients who feel that is a big advantage for them.”

An AV (arteriovenous) Fistula is also a safe and long-term solution for vascular access. In this procedure an artery and a vein are connected so the blood can flow directly into the vein and create a fast-flowing circuit of blood allowing the dialyzer to pull the blood out of the body, filter it, and put it back in quickly.

Patients with a fistula have decreased risk of infection or blockage which is a greater risk with a dialysis catheter. Patients who receive an AV Fistula are able to go home the same day as the surgery without any specific restrictions.

“If they have questions about that they would want to as their nephrologist or kidney doctor to see if they are potential candidates for that,” Dr. Schwaab said.

