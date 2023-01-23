New Clinic Offers Specialized Care for Shoulder Injury and Pain

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://www.orthoteam.com/.

The inability to perform daily activities due to shoulder pain can be debilitating and it’s a common problem. The ball-and-socket joint of your shoulder relies on a series of tendons and muscles to allow you to do everything from raising your arm above your head to rotating your arm to scratching your back. When an issue arises with any of the components that make up your shoulder, it can result in shoulder pain.

“It’s a common problem for young people all the way to the elderly and it’s something that can affect you up and down throughout life and it’s something that we can take care of,” explained Dr. Ashish Rawal, Orthopedic Surgeon at Stoughton Health OrthoTeam Clinic.

If finding the solution to your shoulder pain has been daunting, a brand new specialty clinic specializing in shoulder pain could be the solution. At the OrthoTeam Clinic Shoulder Center in Madison & Stoughton Dr. Rawal identifies the cause of your shoulder pain and personalizes a treatment to bring you relief.

“For our youngest patients they tend to have instability, dislocations problems like that. As we reach our middle age patients then rotator cuff tears are the most common. And as we get older we start getting arthritis of the shoulder and those are the patients that may benefit from a shoulder replacement,” Dr. Rawal said.

Some of the leading causes of shoulder pain include:

Tendon tears (rotator cuff tears)

Impingement

Inflammation in the tendons

Fractures

Arthritis

Dislocations

Dr. Rawal has great expertise in treating many types of shoulder injuries, from dislocations to rotator cuff tears. Aside from completing a fellowship in sports medicine, he hones his skills regularly as the head physician for the Madison Capitols hockey team and has also treated many college athletes, as well as members of the Indianapolis Colts, so he’s seen his share of shoulder injuries.

“We’ve launched the shoulder center at the OrthoTeam clinic knowing that there is a need for shoulder care in all these different groups and we want to be able to provide a one shop stop for all of our shoulder patients,” Dr. Rawal said.

If you experience discomfort in your shoulder, reserve an appointment with Dr. Rawal right away. Early care generally requires less invasive treatments with faster, better results.

