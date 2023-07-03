Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Now Just a Phone Call Away--No Referral Needed

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://stoughtonhealth.com/health-services/rehabilitation-sports-medicine/.

Taking care of your body after an injury is important and these days a lot less complicated than you might think thanks to the ability to have direct access to physical and occupational therapy services.

“If you are a non Medicare patient then you can come and see us by doing self referral, so OT, occupational therapy, physical therapy and our speech therapy services all have direct access available,” said Liz Touchett Preventative Health & Rehab Services Manager with Stoughton Health.

In compliance with the WI State Practice Act for Therapy, an order from a doctor is no longer required for occupational and physical therapists to provide treatment. Clients can self-refer and directly contact either of Stoughton Health’s two outpatient rehab clinics for an appointment.

The staff will call each individual insurance plan to determine coverage. At this time, Medicare and Medicaid still require a referral.

“We specialize in so many things, we have such a talented staff. We do a lot of manual therapy, things like A-stem, dry needling, we have a women’s health specialist, we have so many certifications, a certified hand therapist, strain, counterstrain vestibular, just a super educated and talented team we have,” Touchett said.

Stoughton Health Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine therapists provide comprehensive evaluation, treatment, and education for patients ranging in age from infant to geriatric. The therapy staff have more than 250 years of combined experience. The skilled professionals and caring staff strive to provide every individual with an increased ability for independence with daily activities and the ability to enjoy life.

Certifications & Specialties:

Astym

Athletic Trainer

Certified Clinical Instructors

Certified Hand Therapis

Dry Needling

LSVT-BIG Certifications for Parkinson’s Disease

Lymphedema Specialists

Orthopedic Certified Specialist (OCS)

Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy

Post-Surgical Rehab

PWR Instructor (Parkinson Wellness Recovery)

Sports Rehab

Strain-Counterstrain

Total Joint Rehab

Vestibular Rehab Certification

Stoughton Health accepts over 160 area insurance plans. For more information or to make an appointment, call the Stoughton Clinic at (608) 873-2292 or the Oregon Clinic at (608) 835-5373.

Physical therapists are movement experts who treat people of all ages and abilities, helping them improve and maintain function and quality of life. Physical therapists create individual treatment plans to match each person’s goals, helping them improve their fitness and function, avoid surgery, reduce the use of opioids and other drugs, and partner in their own care.

Treatment May Include:

Techniques to improve joint and muscle mobility including manual therapy, dry needling, ASYTM, strain-counterstrain or myofascial release

Guided strengthening exercises

Steps for postural improvements

Ultrasound, electrical stimulation, and/or iontophoresis

LSVT-BIG for Parkinson’s Disease treatment

Facilitation techniques to improve balance, gait and muscle coordination

Evaluation and instruction in assistive devices, e.g., canes, crutches, walkers

Fitting of splints, braces and supports

Instruction in home exercise programs and self-management of symptoms

Occupational therapists (OT) specialize in upper body treatment including but not limited to: orthopedic conditions including tendon and ligament injuries or bone fractures, stroke, brain injuries, or spinal cord injuries. The overall goal of occupational therapy is to decrease pain and improve functional performance enabling individuals to return to their daily living tasks and hobbies.

OT also helps to facilitate hand, arm and mental processes that are impaired due to a neurological disorder such as a stroke or head injury; and provides instruction in adaptive techniques for self-care and daily activities.

Treatment May Include: