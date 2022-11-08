Should You Go To The Emergency Room or Urgent Care?

Should You Go To The Emergency Room or Urgent Care?

Whether the baby has a high fever in the night, you twist your ankle in the weekend softball game, or you have stomach cramps, it’s not always clear whether you should go to the emergency room or Urgent Care. It’s not uncommon to feel confused about where to go.

“It is confusing and we get this question a lot,” said Tina Strandlie, Nurse and Emergency Services Manager with Stoughton Health.

Figuring out the difference between an emergency and urgent isn’t always simple. But there are a few rules of thumb that can help.

“For the emergency room, if you’ve got chest pain, severe abdominal pain, you’ve got the worst heartache of your life, a severe injury or burn, always go to the emergency room.”

If your condition is something you would typically feel comfortable seeing your primary care physician about you can probably get by with Urgent Care.

“If you have a sore throat, if you have head congestion, a minor headache, ear pain, you’ve hurt yourself and you’re not quite sure if you need to have an x-ray then by all means come to urgent care,” Strandlie said.

“When children have a high fever or the primary care doctor’s office isn’t open, that’s the best time to come to urgent care. And we have three locations, one in McFarland, Oregon and Stoughton. The one in Stoughton is both ER and urgent care.”

Stoughton Health Urgent Care Hours are:

McFarland-- Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oregon Monday – Friday: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Stoughton 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

(including weekends & holidays)

If you have questions call ahead or visit StoughtonHealth.com.