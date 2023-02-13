Stoughton Health Cardiology -- Why Wait for Your Stress Test

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://stoughtonhealth.com

You’ve probably heard of a stress test for your heart. That’s a test done while exercise and physical activity are closely observed by your cardiologist to see how your heart performs under physical stress, providing valuable information about how your heart works in these situations.

“Here at Stoughton Health Cardiology we offer a multitude of different types of stress tests. One that most people are familiar with is the one where you walk on a treadmill. But there are many people who are unable to walk or run on a treadmill so we offer chemical stress testing for people who maybe are not mobile or have sore joints,” said Tina DeGroot, Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner at Stoughton Health Cardiology.

Using these procedures, doctors may identify potential risks or existing conditions and recommend medications or lifestyle changes that will help improve your heart health.

“Stoughton Health is very convenient. We take all types of insurance and we usually can get you scheduled within about 2-3 weeks once your primary care provider has either identified that you need a stress test. You do not need a referral to come in and see us at cardiology and we take all types of insurance again so people have some options in the community,” DeGroot said.

To learn more call the cardiology clinic at 608-873-2349 or visit stoughtonhealth.com