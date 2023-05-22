Tired of the Wait to Schedule Surgery? Stoughton Health May Have the Appointment You Need

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stoughton Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stoughton Health, visit https://stoughtonhealth.com

Surgery isn’t something you think about until you need it. But when you do, knowing that your surgeon is the right one for you is important. That’s why knowing what a general surgeon does is important.

“General surgeons do a wide range of procedures, we fix hernias, we operate on gallbladders, appendixes, really anything in the abdomen,” said Dr. Aaron Schwaab, Board Certified General Surgeon with Stoughton Health. “We also do breast surgery and lumps and bumps and skin cancer so it’s really quite a wide range.”

Dr. Schwaab performs a variety of in clinic and surgical procedures. Those procedures include but are not limited to:

Appendectomy

Arteriovenous (AV) Fistula (Vascular Access for Dialysis)

Biopsy & Surgical Removal of Cysts & Masses

Breast, Colon & Skin Cancer Surgery

Cosmetic Vein Treatment (Sclerotherapy Injections)

Endovenous Laser Treatment

Hemodialysis Access Procedures

Gallbladder Surgery

Hemorrhoid Removal

Laparoscopic Hernia Repair

LINX treatment for GERD (acid reflux)

Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter Insertion

Small & Large Bowel Procedures

Dr. Schwaab, and his team have also developed a comprehensive Breast Care Program allowing women to receive breast care services close to home. That’s just one of the advantages of using Stoughton Health for general surgery or many other health care needs.

“The advantages of using Stoughton Health is ease of scheduling and our ability to see people very quickly. We all know that access can be very difficult now. But also we see a wide range of insurances at Stoughton Health,” Dr. Schwaab said.

To schedule an appointment to see Dr. Schwaab at the General Surgery Clinic, please call: (608) 873-2266 or visit https://stoughtonhealth.com/