Are You Losing Money Through Your Roof? How Much Would Better Insulation or Ventilation Save You?

Chances are you don’t think much about the ventilation in your attic. But it’s important to have enough of it or you can have year round problems. A good roof ventilation system effectively allows airflow in the house, particularly around the attic. Along with proper insulation, your roof and attic will be protected from extreme temperatures and you’ll save money on energy costs.

“You definitely want to have us come and do an attic inspection just to see how much insulation you have,” said Amy Fitzgerald, of Strander Roofing and Seamless Gutters. “It will help with your heating and your cooling costs and you will see that right away on your bills.”

One of the many perks of having proper roof ventilation is reducing energy costs. The air that circulates freely around the house can decrease the amount of heat during summer or any hot day. This means that you do not need to turn on the air conditioner to keep yourself cool.

A ventilation system prevents air from being trapped inside the house, and, in effect, it also helps you avoid various roofing problems. These issues include severe mold buildup, condensation, and ice dam formation. When all of these problems are prevented, the lifespan of your roof is extended.

“So you definitely want to make sure you have the right amount of insulation, you want to make sure you have the right amount of rafter vents or proper vents for your intake ventilation and also make sure that your exhaust ventilation is proper,” Fitzgerald said.

Both the insulation and ventilation affect the lifetime of your roof.

“It can cause blistering, ice dams, things like that so insulation and ventilation is definitely very very important,” Fitzgerald said.

