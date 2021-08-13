Are You Losing Money Through Your Roof? How Much Would Better Insulation Save You?

Are You Losing Money Through Your Roof? How Much Would Better Insulation Save You?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters, visit https://www.stranderroofing.com/

Wondering if your energy bills could be lower this summer? It might be worth taking a look at what is escaping through your roof. The North American Insulation Manufacturers Association reports that 90 percent of U.S. homes are under insulated and a simple inspection could save you money and keep the temperature more comfortable year round.

“You need insulation year round and we wanted to throw that out there and remind people that you also get your savings throughout the summer and you get your savings for both seasons,” said Chad Strander, owner of Strander Roofing. “It’s the one thing we do that people notice the benefits right away.”

Having the attic checked out is an important first step.

“We do inspections to check out how much insulation you have in the attic and also check the bath fans to make sure they have an insulated pipe on them, and that they’re going to the proper spot with a proper vent,” said Strander. “We do the same with the kitchen hood vent. And we check all around the eves to make sure that the vents are properly allowing air to come in and exit either through the ridge vent or through the can vents.”

It is very possible you have some insulation but not enough to properly insulate your space.

“We have a lot of people call in to have us go into their attic just to check and make sure everything is fine in terms of ventilation, and what we find is they only have six to twelve inches of insulation up there,” Strander explained.

You should have more than that. The U.S. Department of Energy developed an insulation values chart to measure effectiveness. The measurement is called R-value. The higher the R-value the longer it takes heat to escape through your ceiling.

“The target is to have at least R40-R60,” Strander said. “So typically we’re blowing upwards of 16 to 22 inches above the existing insulation. With today’s standards you want to make sure you’re hitting the 40-60.”

Proper insulation can also help prevent damage from ice dams this winter. An inspection can let you know if there is already damage you don’t know about. Or if you had ice dams last winter it’s a good idea to work ahead to prevent it from happening again.

“During an inspection we will be checking your roof sheeting to make sure there is no damage from inside like mold or anything of that nature, or a flashing issue from the roof,” Strander said. “So many times we hear from homeowners that they’ve never been in the attic and they have no idea what’s up there. Not only is it good to know if you have enough insulation, t’s just a good idea to do an inspection to make sure there are no issues. If everything is fine -- great we walk out and let them know that so they have peace of mind.”

To schedule an inspection call or go online to https://www.stranderroofing.com/