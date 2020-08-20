Expert Advice: When Weather Extremes Wreak Havoc on Your Roof

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters, visit stranderroofing.com

Bitter cold, flooding downpours, hail, wind, you name it we seem to get a dose of it at one time or another in Wisconsin. Weather extremes can cause damage to your roof over time, and especially after a big storm rolls through.

”We really do get swamped when that happens. It sometimes creates a bunch of work, but at the same time, you can’t get it all done,” said Chad Strander, of Strander Roofing and Seamless Gutters.

What are some of the warning signs that a storm may have caused damage you can’t see?

”You look for things like unevenness in your roof, possibly lifted shingles, loose siding and flashing and stuff like that. Sometimes things even blow off into the lawn and it just doesn’t seem right. Missing shingles, too, is a sign you should give us a call,” Strander said.

There are also more subtle signs the roof may need to be checked out by a professional.

”If you see a lot of the granules around your house it’s a sign of aging or wear and tear from weather extremes has loosened up the granules. If there are excessive granules in the gutters or in the bottom of downspouts it’s something to be aware of,” Strander said. “High winds and these really heavy rains we’ve had the last few years can really actually pound the granules off the roof.”

If you’re just not sure about potential damage, best to have a professional take a look for you.

