High Tech Shingles Prevent Stains on Your Roof

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters, visit https://stranderroofing.com/

No matter how much work you do to keep your home and yard looking great, it’s hard not to notice if there are black streaks running down the roof of your home. They are unsightly and annoying since they can even show up just a few years after getting a brand new roof.

“It’s caused by algae growing on the shingle itself,” said Amy Fitzgerald, owner of Strander Roofing and Seamless Gutters.

Wisconsin is one of the areas where algae growth is prone and is a common occurrence on roof’s in this area. The parts of your roof that get less sunlight and stay more moist are also more prone to algae growth. Algae is also more prone to occur in some kinds of singles than others, especially those that use a limestone filler. That’s why high tech shingles have been developed to repel algae growth.

“What we’ve done is we’ve teamed up with Atlas Shingles and they actually worked with 3M and Scotch Guard and they blended copper throughout the granules of the shingle so that it fights algae growth throughout the life of the shingle. If you drive by a house and look closely, underneath a pipe you can see that those shingles are always clean and that’s because there’s copper and zinc in that pipe.”

“Your roof brings value to your home and is important for curb appeal so those stains are important to pay attention to,” Fitzgerald said.

Learn more at 608-592-3407 or visit stranderroofing.com