Ice Dams From Last Winter Long Forgotten--But Now Is Time to Address The Problem

Ice Dams From Last Winter Long Forgotten--But Now Is Time to Address The Problem

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters, visit https://stranderroofing.com/.

If you had an ice dam last winter it’s easy to move on once the weather warms up. But now that you can get on the roof --it’s time to make sure the underlying issues are taken care of.

“What you’d want to do is give us a call because sometimes when you do have that ice dam we’re not able to get up on the roof to look and see what’s going on,” said Amy Fitzgerald, of Strander Roofing and Seamless Gutters. “But now if you give us a call we can do an inspection to see if it broke any seals and try and find out what caused that ice dam.”

Prevention is key to keeping damage to a minimum from ice dams.

“You definitely want to have your ventilation inspected, your insulation inspected and make sure you don’t have warm air escaping into that attic space that does cause an ice dam,” Fitzgerald said.

Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters offers all kinds of roofing services. If you are looking for a trusted roof ventilation service contractor, Strander is the right company to call. Strander can install attic and roof vents that help with air circulation around the house.

The Strander team works hard every day to ensure you love your new roofing, ventilation, insulation, gutters, downspouts, or siding.

When you call Strander Roofing you can expect:

A no-cost, no-pressure visit to the project site to prepare an estimate

Thorough pre-project inspection with documentation and photographs when needed

Consultation about special plants and shrubs to pay attention to

Protection of work-area landscaping, walkways, and relevant home areas

A clean and organized work site throughout the project

Complete post-project cleanup, including magnetic nail pickup

To learn more or schedule an attic inspection call 608-592-3407 or visit https://stranderroofing.com/.