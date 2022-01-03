Icicles and Ice Dams Giving You Headaches?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters, visit https://stranderroofing.com.

Midwest winters can be harsh on us all, but it can be especially hard on your roof where the cold winter months can take a toll and cause damage. Ice dams form when water backs up behind ice and snow at the base of your roof. If you have icicles on your gutters and corners of your roof it’s a warning sign.

“We’ve already been out removing some of the snow and ice dams on our customers that are calling in, you know, staying ahead of it before any problems occur,” said Chad Strander of Strander Roofing and Seamless Gutters. “If you do start seeing any moisture, ice cycles, especially if you’re seeing them in the soffit, that means they’re coming in behind the scenes.”

Eventually ice dams can become big enough that water can find its way into your home so taking care of them while they are small is important.

“We’ll go up and address it as far as how much snow to take off. Sometimes we’ll take off the entire section rather than just the bottom 3 or 4 feet,” Strander said. “A lot of homeowners will clear snow with a snow rake and that’s great it’s no problem-- it’s just that they want to be aware that they can create a secondary ice dam right where they pack the snow right at that point and so we’ll go up and address it and if we can’t really do a follow up at that point we’ll go back at a later date to see why you’re having ice dams.”

Some of the causes of ice dams can be a surprise to homeowners.

“Improper ventilation, a bath fan that may become disconnected, they may have remodeled and put a bunch of can lights and put a bunch of heat inside the attic that wasn’t there prior, so we’ll have to go and insulate it and get things up to speed,” Strander said.

Strander advises a professional roofing inspection to determine the best way to keep ice dams from returning year after year. Learn more at https://stranderroofing.com.