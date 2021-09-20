What is Causing Those Unsightly Stains on Your Roof?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Strander Roofing & Seamless Gutters, visit https://stranderroofing.com/.

No matter how much work you do to keep your home and yard looking great, it’s hard not to notice if there are black streaks running down the roof of your home. They are unsightly and annoying since they can even show up just a few years after getting a brand new roof.

“It’s an algae that’s growing on your roof and it actually can grow relatively soon after a new roof is put on,” explained Chad Strander of Strander Roofing and Seamless Gutters. “It’s unsightly and it devalues your home.”

Wisconsin is one of the areas where algae growth is prone and is a common occurrence on roof’s in this area. The parts of your roof that get less sunlight and stay more moist are also more prone to algae growth. Algae is also more prone to occur in some kinds of singles than others, especially those that use a limestone filler. That’s why high tech shingles have been developed to repel algae growth.

“Atlas has teamed up with 3M ScotchGuard and have blended copper in the granules of their shingles and that fights algae growth for the life of the shingle,” Strander said. “It keeps it clean for life.”

Strander Roofing has embraced the new technology and is one of just two contractors statewide earning the highest status offered by Atlas.

“We’re proud to say that Strander Roofing is Diamond Status which is their highest status that they offer,” Strander said. “Atlas has the best shingles, and they also have the best warranties, they have an impact resistant shingle so you have that protection against hail. They are 15-20 non prorated so they cover materials, labor and disposal and then its prorated to 50 years.”

To learn more call Chad at 608-592-3407 or visit stranderroofing.com