Do You Have Roof Damage That was Buried Under the Snow all Winter?

Once the weather warms up it’s easy to forget the harsh winter and just embrace the relief of warmer spring days. But spring is actually an essential time to assess what damage might have been done to your roof.

“Spring generally brings a lot of wind, backed up with rain and possibly hail, so you want to keep ahead of it,” said Chad Strander of Strander Roofing and Seamless Gutters. “After a bad winter you don’t always see damage from the ground.”

But you can and should do a visual inspection of potential problems that you can identify from safely on the ground. “Checking shingles, checking flashings, making sure the ridge vent is clear of any type of debris and the products that are installed are working to their best ability,” Strander said. “Of course, if you do see a shingle that’s missing or some stuff that looks just not right, it’s lifted a little bit where everything else is smooth, you’ll want us to come out and take a look We can address that and it might be a real minor repair versus a real problem come early summer.”

Strander advises taking care of any small issues right away, before they have a chance to become bigger issues in a storm.

“It will remind you in a hurry if there’s something wrong and it’s normally one in the morning and the rain is sideways and the wind is 50 miles an hour! That’s when we get the panic calls. And that’s exactly it -- it very well could be addressed with a one hour repair in the springtime. Then we address it properly and also we get to take a look and give you a scope of where you’re at with your shingles and give you a perspective that, ok you better start budgeting a roof project in five years and we can give an estimate and update that over the years and just keep in connection. Or maybe we say we’ll see you next fall. Maybe we’ll do some maintenance on the roof again to buy you some time and just protect it but that next year you should really consider changing it out.”

“You can go to StranderRoofing.com and we have a lot of information on our website and you can do an inquiry that way or the easiest is always just give us a call 608-592-3407. Then we can discuss some details at that point but if you shoot us an email we’ll do a follow up call and we can come out and take a look and just address in the order it needs to be done.”